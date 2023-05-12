Mumbai, May 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 Result 2023 on Friday. Candidates can check it on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. In addition to the CBSE result website, students can use DigiLocker, and UMANG platforms to check board exam results. No Merit List For CBSE Class 12th Result 2023! CBSE Takes Decision to Avoid Unhealthy Competition Among Students.

Candidates need their roll number, school number, Date of birth, and admit card ID handy to check their CBSE Result 2023. Of the total students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exam this year, 93.12% have qualified. The board earlier today announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023:

Go to the official website of the other site of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number

Click on submit

The result of Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take the printout for future use.

Websites to Check CBSC Class 10, 12 Result 2023:

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exam will have to score 33% aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th Results 2023. This year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023, for Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 board exam ended on March 21, and the Class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. 38,83,710 students were eligible to take the tests this year, including 21,86,940 Class 10 students and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).