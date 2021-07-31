New Delhi, July 31: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the results for Class 12 boards for the academic session 2020-21 on Saturday. It should be noted that the results for Science and Commerce stream only have been declared by the council. The results have been uploaded on the official websites of CHSE. Students can visit the websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in to view and download their Odisha Board Class 12 results. BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Their Scores Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Check Direct Links.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the council had cancelled the Class 12 examination for the academic year 2020-21. As per reports, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10, Class 11 and internal assessment of Class 12. A total of 3.5 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board this year. AHSEC HS Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 12 Scores Online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Here Is How To Check & Download Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021:

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Class 12 Result 2021

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the same

Students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result. It should be noted that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has so far announced the Class 12 results of Commerce and Science stream only. The results for Arts and vocational streams are yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).