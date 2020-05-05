Class 10 Board Exams 2020 Not To Be Held Nationwide, Except For North-East Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: Ending speculation of holding the remaining papers for Class 10, the Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that Class X examinations will not be held countrywide, except for students from North-East Delhi. In a tweet, the HRD Minister also informed that an adequate time of 10 days will be given to students for preparation. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

"Attention class X students! No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," Pokhriyal tweeted while sharing a poster with the same message. UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Postponed Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Commission to Announce New Dates on May 20.

HRD Minister Tweet:

📢Attention class X students! No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/xjj7qszUZZ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020

It should be noted that students in north-east Delhi were unable to give exams for six subjects due to violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and COVID-19 lockdown. The remaining papers are English Communication, Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, Science, Social Science and English Language.

Earlier today, the HRD Minister while conduction a webinar said that date for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam will be released in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams for some subjects are also pending.