The Executive Committee (EC) of the Consortium of NLUs has announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 to be conducted on August 22. Again the application submission has also been extended till July 10. There is also a change in CLAT exam pattern this year. Because of the pandemic, NLUs decided to conduct the entrance exam via online computer-based, centre-based mode. Earlier, it was conducted in pen-paper mode. The committee informed that CLAT would be held in online mode this year, keeping in mind the safety concerns of students and those involved in the conduct of the national-level entrance exam. Telangana CETs 2020 Update: State Government Postpones Entrance Exams For Various Courses.

Because of the changes in CLAT 2020 exam patter, the committee extended the application submission deadline till July 10. The committee will conduct the online exams at a large number of exam centres, where public safety and social distancing norms are maintained. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 Released Online at ibps.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

CLAT 2020 Exam Latest Updates:

CLAT 2020 application submission is extended till July 10. Again, if a candidate wishes to withdraw the registration, they can do so, till the same date. However, the committee will deduct an amount of Rs 400 for SC/ ST candidates and Rs 500 for others before refunding the remaining registration fee. The refund will be made by July 18.

CLAT 2020 will be conducted on August 22. The examination will be conducted online in computer-based mode instead of pen and paper.

Already registered candidates will have to re-confirm their test centres.

The consortium has also notified that the CLAT 2020 exam for the LLM programme will no longer have a descriptive section, but multiple-choice questions will be asked.

The full list of examination centres for the CLAT 2020 will be notified to all the candidates soon. Besides, detailed guidance with respect to the social distancing protocols and modalities of the computer-based, online, centre-based exams.

