Mumbai, December 10: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to release the CLAT 2024 UG and PG exam results today, December 10. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT exam can check their results by visiting the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The results could be declared anytime soon.

The CLAT 2024 exams were conducted on December 3 at 139 test centres in 25 States and four Union Territories nationwide. The Consortium of National Law Universities released the provisional answer key on December 4, with the objection window being opened on the same day. ICSE, ISC 2024 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exams Time Table Out on cisce.org, Know How to Check.

How to Check CLAT 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the UG or PG result link.

Next, enter using your details and credentials.

Your CLAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The last date to submit the objection was December 5. The final answer key of the CLAT 2023 exam was released on Saturday, December 9. Once announced, the CLAT 2023 exam results will be available on the official website. Post the results declaration, the registrations for the admission cum counselling process will begin on December 12, with the last date being December 22. MPPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Know How to Downlaod.

A total of 97.03 per cent of candidates had registered for the CLAT 2024 undergraduate test. On the other hand, a record 93.92 per cent of the candidates who registered for the CLAT 2024 postgraduate test appeared for the examination. For more details, candidates can check the official CLAT website.

