New Delhi, March 24: The National Testing Agency is set to release the CMAT Admit Cards 2021 on its official website today, on Wednesday. The candidates can download their admit cards for the examination from the official website of CMAT NTA, once they are out. The official website of the testing agency is cmat.nta.nic.in. APPSC SI (PET/PST) 2021 Admit Cards Released at appsc.gov.in; Here is How to Download The Hall Ticket.

The CMAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 31. It will be conducted in two shifts, First Shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and Second Shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Additional 30 minutes will be allotted to the candidates who have opted for the paper ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship.’ Other details regarding the examination including the test centre's name and address, reporting time, candidates roll number and others will be mentioned in the admit cards. RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 2: Admit Cards Released at rbi.org.in; Here Is How You Can Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How to Download CMAT 2021 Admit Cards:

Go to the official website of CMAT NTA at cmat.nta.nic.in

On Home Page Click on The Link for Downloading Admit Card

Enter your personal credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download your CMAT 2021 admit card

Take a print out of the admit card for future reference

In the CMAT 2021 question paper, a total of 100 questions will be asked with a weightage of 400 marks. These questions will be from four sections namely Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. If the candidate has also opted for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship section, then they will be answering a total of 125 questions for 500 marks.

