Coronavirus Outbreak: IIT Delhi, JNU, Jamia Millia, Other Varsities Request Students to Leave Hostels at Earliest

IIT-Delhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and other varsities have requested their students to leave the hostels at earliest. Mess facilities and access to libraries have been restricted in several campuses, in order to prevent mass gatherings. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation on March 19, 2020 at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

The IIT-Delhi, since the past week, has been issuing repeated appeals to the students to head back to their homes at the earliest. With the number of cases rising in India on daily basis, the institute on Wednesday issued another statement stating that there should be no more delay in vacating the hostel by the students.

"All remaining students (except international students and students with special needs) are requested to vacate the hostels at the earliest. Hostels will function with skeleton staff and packed food will be provided for remaining students," it said in a statement.

"Mess and reading room facilities will be suspended from March 19. International students will continue to stay in the hostels till further orders with restricted mobility," the statement further read, adding that mess facilities will be no longer be allowed for off-campus students.

Apart from IIT-Delhi, JNU and Jamia, the National Institute of Rourkela has also issued a strict warning to students who are yet to leave the campus. "Students willing to stay in hostels are allowed to do so at their own risk but they must intimate their respective wardens and sign a self declaration form. Boarders staying back and not-signing self declaration form will be levied a fine of Rs 25,000," an order issued by the chief warden said.