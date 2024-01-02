Mumbai, January 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the 18th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on Sunday, January 21. Ahead of the CTET examination, the CBSE is expected to release the exam city information slips and admit cards. Once released, students can check the same on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam hall ticket will include details of candidates such as name, photo, signature, etc. In case of any error, candidates can report the same to CBSE. This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam will be held in 135 cities across the country. TS SSC Exam 2024 Timetable Dates: Telangana 10th Exam Schedule Out on bse.telangana.gov.in, Know How to Check.

How to Download CTET 2024 Exam City Slim or Admit Card:

Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CTET January exam admit card/ exam city slip link.

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Your CTET exam city slip/admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the city slip/ admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CTET 2024 examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in 20 languages. The CBSE CTET examination will be held in two shifts with the duration of each shift being 2.5 hours. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second one from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. JEE Main Admit Card 2024 Date: NTA to Release Admit Cards for Session 1 on jeemain.nta.ac.in Three Days Prior to Exam.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of CTET. Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the examination calendar for 2024-25 today, January 2. The BPSC exam calendar has been released on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).