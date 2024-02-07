Mumbai, February 7: The extended application window of CUET PG 2024 will end today, February 7. Candidates who are still interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 team can do so by visiting the official website of CUET PG at packet. Samarth.ac.in. The application ended on January 24 but was extended twice - first to January 31 and then later to February 7.

Interested applicants can still apply for the CUET PG 2024 examination by submitting their forms by 11:50 pm today, February 7, at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must note that the CUET PG 2024 examination fee can be paid till February 8. The correction window will open on February 9 and will close on February 11. MPBSE Class 12 Exams: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exams 2024 Begin in 7,500 Centres Across State, Last Paper on March 9.

Steps to Apply for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

. Click on the registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Register using your details.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the CUET PG 2024 exam will take place from March 11 to 28. The exam will be held in three shifts on all exam days, and the duration will be 1.45 hours. The National Testing Agency is expected to share the exam city information slips by March 4 and release the admit cards by March 7. The provisional answer key of the CUET PG 2024 exam is likely to be issued on April 4. CA Foundation Result 2023: ICAI Likely To Declare Results Today at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check.

However, there has been no announcement on the result date. The CUET PG 2024 exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET PG.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).