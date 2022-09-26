Mumbai, September 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET PG Result 2022 today, September 26. The results were declared for the Common University Entrance Test exam which was held for admission to postgraduate courses. On Sunday, the NTA confirmed the date and time for the CUET PG Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2022 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in and NTA at ntaresults.nic.in.

On Sunday, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26th September by 4 pm, required for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities," Kumar said on Sunday. On September 24, ahead of CUET PG results, the NTA released the final answer key for the CUET PG 2022 exam. CUET PG Result 2022: CUET PG Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, Check Score on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Steps To Check CUET PG Result 2022:

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG Result 2022"

Log in using your application number and password

Your CUET PG Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, the NTA released the provisional answer key on September 16, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till September 18. It must be noted that the CUET PG 2022 score will be valid to get admission in the academic year 2022-23 only. The NTA will also share scores and candidate data with the University where he or she has applied. CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Timetable Out at cgbse.nic.in; Exams To Begin From September 26.

According to reports, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has received 3.5 lakh applications while the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received 2.3 lakh applications. All central universities will be using the CUET score for UG admissions this year. However, Delhi University will not use the CUET PG score for the academic year 2022-23.

