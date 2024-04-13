Mumbai, April 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has still not announced the CUET PG 2024 examination results. The agency released the CUET PG 2024 final answer key on Friday, April 13. The results of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses are yet to be announced. Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC chairperson, said on Friday that the NTA is working to announce the CUET PG exam result by tonight, i.e., on Friday, April 12, 2024.

However, the results have not been announced, leaving hundreds and thousands of students disappointed. On visiting the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET PG 2024 result link seems to have not been uploaded yet. On Friday, Apri 13, the NTA announced the final answer key of the CUET PG 2024 exam. Once declared, the results of the CUET PG exam will be available on the official website. CUET PG Result 2024: UGC Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar Says ‘National Testing Agency Working to Announce Results by Tonight’.

How to Check CUET PG 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "Download CUET PG Result".

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Your CUET PG Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

While the final answer key was released on Friday, April 13, the NTA released the CUET PG provisional answer key on April 5. The last date to raise objections was April 7. This year, the CUET PG examination was conducted from March 11 to March 28. CBSE 2024–25 Academic Session: Central Board of Secondary Education To Launch Pilot for National Credit Framework for Classes 6, 9 and 11.

The exam was conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode in 572 centres located in 262 cities across the country and abroad. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

