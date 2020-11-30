The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on almost everything. Our lifestyle is no longer the same. Students in the country are suffering more than ever. With classes going online and so many exams postponement because of the pandemic, students are now confused about the upcoming entrance and board examinations. When will the CBSE Board Exams 2021 be held? What about entrance exams such as JEE and NEET? Queries related to the same are increasing with every passing day. Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ recently tweeted that he will address the queries regarding these exams on December 3, 2020. Ahead of that, in this article, we will take a look at everything we know so far about the syllabus, exam dates and more for entrance and board exams 2021.

Several states have postponed the board examinations, in the wake of the pandemic, and all eyes are now set on the Education Ministry to announce the decision on conducting CBSE Class X, XII board exams. CBSE usually release the datesheet in December and conducts the board examinations in February and March. Because of the given situation, it is expected that the board may postpone the exams till April-May, but nothing is confirmed yet. West Bengal Not to Hold Class 10th, 12th Prelims; Students to Directly Appear For 2021 Board Exams: Reports.

Meanwhile, students preparing for the competitive exams are also worried as they are struggling to finish the syllabus on time. No deduction on the syllabus of JEE Main and NEET 2021 has been announced yet. But the Education Minister has reportedly asked the NTA to review the ongoing situation and share a revised syllabus for various competitive and entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET 2021. The conducting body will assess the present situation and decide on the exam dates and syllabus in the coming days.

The academic session 2020-21 has been significantly hampered because of the pandemic-induced lockdown. CBSE and several other boards have reduced their syllabi, but schools are still facing difficulties to finish the reduced syllabus on time through online classes. The board has released new papers for students preparing for 2021 CBSE class 10, 12 board exams.

Students can visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademedic.in, to check the new question paper design, evaluation scheme, sample papers and marking scheme. More details on the exams are awaited, and the Education Minister’s upcoming address is expected to clear a lot of speculations related to the 2021 exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).