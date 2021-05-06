New Delhi, May 6: The registrations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 will be closed today by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who want to register themselves for the FMGE 2021 test can register themselves on the official website nbe.edu.in. According to an official announcement, the FMGE screening test will be conducted on June 18, 2021.

The screening will be held for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to get a permanent or provisional registration certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC), reports said. NCHM JEE 2021 Postponed, Last Date To Register for Entrace Examination Extended Till May 31.

Here's how you can Register For FMGE 2021 Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website nbe.edu.in to register themselves online On the website, click on 'FMGE June 2021' tab and then on new registration tab Enter the details that have been asked including name, phone number, email address and more Now you have to upload the required documents and submit the application fee After all the process is completed, download a copy of the application form for your reference.

Individuals who qualify the examination approved by the Indian embassy of the respective country and fulfill other eligibility criteria specified by NBE will be eligible to apply for the FMGE June session 2021.

