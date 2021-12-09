Pune, December 9: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune on Thursday released the admit cards of the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021. Candidates can download the FTII JET admit card 2021 can download the hall ticket from the official website - ftii.ac.in. Aspirants need to login with their credentials to download the admit card.

As per the schedule, the Group A entrance examination will take place on December 18, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Group B entrance examination will be conducted on December 19 from 9 am to 12 noon, while the Group-C entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 19 from 2 pm to 5 pm. AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - ftii.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Admissions: Joint Entrance Test 2021 - Registrations Close”.

A new page will open.

Click on the link – “Click Here to Download Admit Card”.

Enter your login credentials - application number and date of birth.

Click on “Login”.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Each exam will be held in the OMR-based offline mode for admissions into various courses at the institute. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. The admit card contains important details, including reporting tome and address of the examination centre.

