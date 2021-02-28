The queries of Kashmir’s 10th graders were finally settled when the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) finally declared the board exam results on February 26, 2021. According to reports, the results showed that the girls had outshined boys, with an overwhelming majority of girls being toppers. As soon as the results were declared, the homes of passing students wore a festive look. But there are these two students, whose success entail inspiring stories—Tabassum Gulzar and Parveena Ayoub, from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. Their hard work, despite all the struggles, once again proved that nothing could ever stop you from achieving your dreams. As the Ganderbal girls shine in JKBOSE 10th board exam result 2020, know the motivational story behind their achievement.

Tabassum Gulzar

Tabassum Gulzar from Watal Bagh Ganderbal town secured 500/500 in the class 10 board exam. In the interview taken by local media channels, the topper explained how she had prepared for the board examination and was determined to score better. The 2019-2021 Jammu and Kashmir lockdown had affected the lives of the residents living in the union territory, following Article 370. Even internet shutdown had a significant impact. It was difficult for students to access education online. Tabassum mentions how these challenges often occurred in her path to success, but somehow she managed to take notes from her teachers, get constant guidance from them and studied hard to score better. CBSE Student Suffering from Cancer Scored 96% in Class 10th Exams, Adds to Inspirational Success Story.

Parveena Ayoub

This little girl from Ganderbal district of Kashmir secured 98% in the recently declared 10th class exams. She qualified without taking any coaching, & prepared for exams by borrowing books & notes from her friends. Her family is living in a tin shed. Inspiring story pic.twitter.com/QWwZRJwKyL — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) February 27, 2021

Parveena Ayoub of Latiwaza village in Ganderbal scored 490 out of 500 in her class 10 board exam. Her tale to success is different from Tabassum, but incredibly inspiring. Parveena’s family lives in a single room, tin shed with a minimum source of income. Coming from a financially weak background, she soared through all the hardships and with perseverance and efforts, Parveena managed to secure good grades. Parveena’s father, Ayoub, supports a family of six, including his four daughters and wife. A student of Government Higher Secondary school Kurhama in Ganderbal, was quoted in local media outlets that she wanted to become a doctor, but her financial condition is becoming a hurdle in her dream. She qualified for the exam without taking any coaching, and prepared for exams by borrowing books and notes from her friends.

Her inspiring story evoked overwhelming support for her family. Delhi Pubilc School Srinagar has awarded her the Satya Devi Amla Prize and a two-year fully funded scholarship. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Besides, District Administration Ganderbal also reportedly assured that the girl and her family would be taken care of, and Parveena will receive full support.

Both the girls and their inspiring stories once again proved that nothing could stop you from achieving your dreams. Furthermore, the outpouring of support, Parveena is receiving shows society, educational institution, and the government’s responsibility for nurturing the dreams of achievers. Lack of resources should not stop them from dreaming and achieving their goals!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).