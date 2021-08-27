New Delhi, August 27: The admit cards for the upcoming IPU CET 2021 for under graduate courses has been released by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. The hall tickets for IPU Common Entrance Test has been uplaoded on the official site of the university. Aspirants who have applied for the test can visit the official website of GGSIPU at ipu.ac.in to access and download their admit cards for UG programmes including BBA, BJMC, B.com among others. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Inclusive Online Education, Says ‘Digital Bridge Should Not Become Digital Divide.’

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and August 29. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website logging in by entering their application number and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to download the admit cards from the official website of the released by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to IPU CET Admit Card 2021 for UG Courses.

Here Is How to Download IPU CET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at ipu.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that reads 'CET 2021 Admit Card (For BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons))

A new page will open

Login by entering your application number and date of birth

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card. IPU CET is a yearly examination conducted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for admission to various courses it offers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).