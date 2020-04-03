Goa Class 10 SSC Exams 2020: Online Mock Test for Students As Examinations Are Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Panaji, April 3: As the board examination for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 was postponed due to the novel coronavirus lockdown, the state government has introduced online mock tests. The DoE along with state council of educational research and training (SCERT) will be conducting mock tests in science and mathematics from April 4, Times of India reported. HRD Ministry Directs CBSE to Promote All Students Up to Class 8 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Around 17,000 students were set to take part in the exam which was scheduled to begin from Thursday, April 2. The exams have been postponed till further notice. The online classes will start on Saturday, April 4, on www.liveshala.com via Zoom app. Class 10th Student in Letter to PM Modi: Order All Religious Trusts to Donate '80% of God's Wealth' in PM-CARES Fund to Fight Coronavirus.

The DoE and SCERT have tied up with Jio-Embibe Pvt Ltd to conduct a computer-based online mock test for class 10 students in Science and mathematics subjects for all the government and govt-aided schools.

While the mock test will be conducted on www.embible.com/mock-test/cbse/10th-cbse-mocktest, while online classes will be available at liveshalla.com. The science class will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, while maths lessons will take place from 2 pm to 3:30 PM.