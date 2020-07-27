Panaji, July 27: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination or GBSHSE will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 2020 results on Tuesday, July 28. According to the Goa board, the grades will be declared at 4:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results online at board's official website gbshse.gov.in. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results To Be Out Soon.

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Exams are generally declared in May but due to novel coronavirus crisis, the entire examination got delayed. About 19,680 students had appeared for the exams which was held from May 21 to June 6, 2020. University Exams 2020: Supreme Court Asks UGC to Respond on Pleas Against Direction to Conduct Final Year Exam by September 30.

How to Check GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2020?

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in.

On the main page, click on the link that says "Goa SSC Result 2020"

Enter your exam roll number and other details

Your result will appear on the screen

Take a printout for further reference

After the results are declared online, mark sheet will be distributed by respective schools later. The Goa Board has already declared HSC Class 12 results on June 26. The overall passing percentage was 86.83. Meanwhile, the start of the 2020-2021 academic session is yet to decide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).