Surat, April 15: Students across Gujarat are on the edge of their seats as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) gears up to release the much-awaited results for the 2024 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) examinations. Students can check their scores by entering their roll number on the official GSEB website, www.gseb.org. While the board has not officially confirmed the date, analysis of past trends suggests that the results could be announced in the coming weeks, likely before mid-May. MP Board Result 2024: When Will MPBSE Release Class 10, 12 Results at mpresults.nic.in? Check Latest Update and How to Check Scorecard.

The GSEB conducted the Class 12 exams from March 1 to 26 and the Class 10 exams from March 11 to 22 this year. Historically, the board released the results online in May and is expected to follow suit this year. To ensure all students can access their performance metrics, the board may also offer alternative methods for students to obtain their results, such as via SMS or a dedicated WhatsApp number. UP Board Result 2024 Date: When Will UPMSP Release Class 10, 12 Results at upresults.nic.in? Check Latest Update and How to Check Scorecard.

How to Check GSEB Board Exam Result 2024

Visit the official GSEB website, i.e., gseb.org.

On the homepage, select the GSEB SSC Result link.

Subsequently, input your number.

Click on the submit button.

The GSEB Result 2024 will display on the screen.

Review the results and download them.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Notably, in certain years, the GSEB has unveiled Class 12 results for the Science stream slightly ahead of the Arts and Commerce streams. Students awaiting their results are advised to stay informed through official channels and prepare for potential variations in announcement dates.

