HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, June 7: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), popularly known as HBSE, will declare class 10 board exam results 2020 on Monday, June 8. The Haryana Board exam results are likely to be released by 12 noon at bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results online by entering their examination roll number. SEBA HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 10 Result Online at results.sebaonline.org.

The results will be out for four subjects- English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi- which were conducted before the novel coronavirus lockdown. The exams for subjects like- Sanskrit/ fine arts/ music/ physical education, etc pending. The exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25.

Steps to Check HBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results:

Visit official website- bseh.org.in

Click on the link that says "Exam Link"

On the next page, choose 10th regular March 2020 result from the list

Enter your examination roll number and press submit

Your BSEH Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Students who have decided to opt for commerce and arts will be promoted to Class 11 on the basis of their marks in these four subjects. Students who wish to take up science (PCM or PCB) in Class 11 will have to appear for pending exams. Other students who want to improve their score can write the exam in July.