Chandigarh, July 10: The Board of School Education Haryana on Friday declared the result for HBSE Class 10th. Students can check the results for HSBE 2020 on the official website - bseh.org. A total of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the board exams. Overall passing percentage in HBSE class 10th exams is 64.59. ICSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 99.34% Pass, Check CISCE Class 10 Examination Statistics Here.

The number of candidates passed in the exams is 218120. Around 69.86 percent of girls cleared the exams, while passing percentage for boys is 60.27. Students can also check results on websites like - indiaresults.com, examresults.net. CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results Not to Be Declared on July 11 And 13; Circular Going Viral on Social Media About Result Dates is Fake.

How to Check HBSE Class 10th Results:

Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEH at results.bseh.org.in.

Candidates are required to click on HBSE Result 2020 link.

A new page will open.

Candidates are required to enter the roll number.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

The HBSE board exams were conducted from March 4, 2020, to March 27, 2020. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, exams after March 19 were postponed. As the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the state, the government cancelled the remaining board exams for class 10 students.

