Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE is likely to release the admit cards for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET 2022 on July 27, 2022. The admit cards which are expected to be out today are for the July 31 exams.

HP TET 2022 hall ticket will be released for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET exams. The hall tickets will be released on official website hpbose.org.

Candidates who are going to appear for the HP TET exam 2022 on July 31 will be able to check their admit card using their application number and date of birth once released.

HP TET exam for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET will be held on July 31 in two shifts. TGT Non-Medical exam will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Language Teacher TET exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. HP TET exams will conclude on August 13.

HP TET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website-- hpbose.org On the appeared homepage, click on the TET (JUN-2022) link A new webpage would open Key in your application number and date of birth HP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen Check the details on the admit card and download it Take a print out for future references

