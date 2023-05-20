Mumbai, May 20: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 2023 exam results today, May 20. The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 at around 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the HP Board HPBOSE 12th Exam 2023 or Class 12 term-2 exams can visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org to check and download the results.

Besides the HPBOSE 12th Result 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Board will also announce the Class 12th toppers list, pass percentage and other details. Candidates must note that exam results of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together. CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency Reschedules Common University Entrance Test UG-2023 for Students of Jammu and Kashmir, To Start From May 26.

Steps To Check HPBOSE Class 12th Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, find and click on the "Class 12th term 2 result" link

Now, enter your roll number and other details

Click on submit

Your HPBOSE Class 12th Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the HPBOSE conducted the Class 12 term-2 examinations from March 10 to March 31. A total of 1,03,928 students appeared for the HPBOSE Cass 12 final exam in the state. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Declared: West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results Announced, Pass Percentage Recorded at 86%.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Friday released the Tamil Nadu Board 11th result 2023 in online mode. The TN results 2023 11th has been published online on www.tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in results 2023 and other official websites. The TN board result can be used for further admission into higher secondary classes.

