IBPS Results 2020 for PO and SO Declared: Check and Download Provisional Allotment List Online at ibps.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the results for IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO). The IBPS Provisional Allotment List for PO and SO on the official website; ibps.in. After a lot of waits the IBPS PO and SO results 2020 is finally announced for candidates to check and download their allotment list. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, based on merit basis. The IBPS PO and SO result will remain available on the website till June 30, 2020, for candidates. Those who are selected will be informed as to which sector they have secured a job in, depending upon the participating organisations for the hiring. JEE Main 2020 Update: NTA Reopens Application Process, Here Are Steps to Apply.

The IBPS provisional allotment has been prepared after the completion of the interview process. The interview was conducted depending on the vacancies to be filled during the financial year 2019-20 bases on the needs of the participating organisations as reported to IBPS. The candidates will be allotted in view of the spirit of the Government Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the Government of India.

How to Check IBPS PO and SO Result 2020?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in .

. On the site, select, “‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP Clerks-VIII” to check the clerk list or “Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP PO/MT-VIII” for PO List or “Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP SPL-VIII,” for the SO list.

Enter your login details, including your roll number and password.

Your IBPS Allotment list for various vacancies will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, IBPS has released a notification where it has said that the result of provisional allotment of IBPS PO, MT, CLERK, SO Recruitment 2019-2020 selected under CRP-IX was postponed due to lockdown. The result was expected to release in April, which has now been postponed.