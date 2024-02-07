Mumbai, February 7: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Foundation result 2023 today, February 7. Candidates who appeared for the CA foundation examination can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org to check and download their exam results.

The CA Foundation exams 2023 were held in December 2023 and January 2024 at various centres across the country. The exams were postponed from December 24-30 and were held on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6.

Steps to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Enter using login details.

Your ICAI CA Foundation results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and check the results thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

A total of 1,37,153 candidates appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023. Out of the 1,37,153 candidates, 41,132 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 29.99 percent. To pass the CA Foundation examination, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 percent in each paper.

Passing all four papers with a combined total of 50 marks is necessary to meet the qualification requirements. Meanwhile, applications are being accepted for the June exam of the CA Foundation. The CA Foundation exam of June 2024 will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAI.

