New Delhi, March 26: The ICAI Ca Intermediate result for both old and new courses will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday. According to reports, the institute will declare ICAI CA intermediate result for the January exam by March 26 evening or on March 27 on its official website. Candidates can check the result on - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Exam Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - icai.nic.in.

Notably, aspirants can also register on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org – with their email address for getting the results. Candidates registered on the official website will receive the result through an email ID. Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that CA will now be equivalent to postgraduate degrees. CA Final, Foundation 2021 Results: ICAI Declared Final January Exam Results at icaiexam.icai.org.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Click on "Latest Notification" tab on the homepage

Click on "CA Result 2021" link

A new page will be displayed

Aspirants are required to enter their personal credentials - registration no., roll no. and PIN no.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are requested to take a printout of the result for future reference. The results of the ICAI Ca final exams for old and new courses were declared on Monday. The exams were conducted following COVID-19 protocols.

