New Delhi, October 9: The ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 dates have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. According to the official schedule released by ICAI, the examination for the December session will be held on January 3 and 4, 2022. The candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can check the schedule at the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu.

According to the official schedule, the examination on both days, i.e January 3 and 4 will be held in four shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, the third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and the fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. As per the exam schedule, Paper I and Paper II will be held on Day 1 while, on Day 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted. Direct link to download timetable

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 Timetable; How to Download

Candidates have to visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on what’s the new link available there A new page will open where ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 dates link will be available. Click on the link and the timetable will be displayed on the screen. Check the timetable and download the page and also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice is available on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu. The institute has decided to conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Foundation Programme in anywhere mode through remote proctoring from December 2021 Session onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).