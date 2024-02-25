New Delhi, February 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme examination held in December 2023. Candidates can now access their scores on the official ICSI website icsi.edu.

To check the results, candidates are required to use their roll and registration numbers as login credentials. The institute has also informed that the marks sheets for the Professional course examination will be delivered at the registered addresses of the candidates. TS Inter Admit Card 2024 Released: TSBIE TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download.

The institute has informed that marks sheets of the Professional course examination will be delivered at registered addresses of candidates. AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

"The Result-cum-Morks Statement for Professional Progromme Exominotion will be despatched to the Condidotes at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. ln case the physical copy of Result-cum-Morks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," it said.

How to Check ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 Result

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CS Professional result link Enter your credentials and log in. Check your result and download marks sheet.

The next Executive and Professional course examinations will be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Online application forms will be released on February 26.

For any further assistance, candidates may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).