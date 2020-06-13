ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet

New Delhi, June 13: In a major development, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI has postponed the CS June 2020 Foundation, Executive, Professional programme and Post Membership Qualification exam amid the COVID-19 crisis. The ICSI 2020 exams will now take place from April 18 to August 28. Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter.

"The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after considering the prevalent situation due to COVID- l9 Pandemic, has decided to further postpone its June 2020 examinations..The examinations will now be held from l5th August to 28th August 2020," ICSI said in a statement on its official website- icsi.edu.

Computer-based exam for Foundation Programme will be held on August 27 and August 28. Post Membership Qualification exam will take place on August 26. Similarly, Executive Programme and Professional Programme tests will be held from August 18 to August 28.

Click Here to Check Revised Time Tables of Following ICSI 2020 Exams:

Revised Examination Time Table for Executive Programme & Professional Programme

Revised Examination Time Table for the Foundation Programme

Revised Examination Time Table for PMQ Course Examination in Corporate Governance

To help candidates to prepare for exams, ICSI is offering an online free crash course for CS 2020 exam under its e-Vidhya Vahini programme. The registration process for CS Executive Entrance Test will go on till June 15.

