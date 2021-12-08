New Delhi, December 8: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad on Wednesday released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2021 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can raise objections until 5 pm on December 11.

“The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” reads the official website. Candidates are required to login with their credentials to download the answer key. BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 Released By NTA At bhuet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

Here Are steps To Download The IIM CAT Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in .

. Enter your login credentials, including user ID.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page.

Take a printout of the page for future use.

Candidates can raise objections by clicking on the objection form available on the student dashboard. They need to select the question number. Candidates are required to add the relevant details. Aspirants should upload images to support the objection and then need to pay the objection fees.

