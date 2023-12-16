Kolkata, December 16: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has commenced the application process for the engagement of Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territories (UTs) of India today, December 16. Aspirants can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com till January 5, 2024.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1820 apprentice vacancies. DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 24 years of age to be eligible to apply for IOCL apprentice recruitment 2023. However, there are relaxations in the maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test and meeting the specified eligibility criteria. Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website- iocl.com On the homepage, click on the link for apprentice registration 2023 available Fill in the application form as required Upload the required documents and pay the registration fees Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

It is important to note that candidates with qualifications obtained through Distance Learning Mode, Part-Time Mode, or correspondence mode will not be considered.

Additional details include the ineligibility of candidates who have undergone apprenticeship earlier, those currently pursuing apprenticeship training in an industry as per the Apprenticeship Act of 1961/1973/1992 (as amended), or individuals with job experience of one year or more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).