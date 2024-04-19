Ranchi, April 19: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of the 10th standard board examinations on Friday, April 19. The overall pass percentage for JAC 10th result 2024 is 90.39%. There is a decline of around 5% in the pass percentage this year compared to last year. Students and parents will be able to download results from the official website jacresults.com.

JAC exam class 10th exam was conducted from February 6 to February 26 in pen and paper mode. The matric exam was taken by almost 4.2 lakh students at 1,238 locations throughout the state.

To pass the Jharkhand Board Class 10th exam, the students are required to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to be declared passed in the matric exam. Thus, the students are required to obtain at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total to pass the exam.

JAC Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2024: Steps to Check

Go to jacresults.com. Open the Class 10 result link on the home page. Enter your roll code, roll number Check and download your result.

Last year, 4,33,643 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam in Jharkhand, of whom 4,27,294 students appeared. A total of 4,07,559 or 95.38 per cent students passed the exam.

