Mumbai, May 29: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29. Candidates who registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 examinations can visit the official website of JEE at jeeadv.ac.in to check and download their exam hall tickets. The IIT Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card at around 10 am.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on June 4 with Paper I to be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 noon. On the other hand, Paper II will be held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination can check the answer key, admission and other important dates on the official website of JEE. MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 Dates Announced: MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Supply Exam Dates Released at mpbse.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Steps To Download JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Next, enter using the registration number, date of birth and other details

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hall tickets to the exam hall, failing to do so will lead to candidates being not allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced 2203 examinations. Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can also check practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced which have been made available on the official website. UPSC Prelims 2023: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Reporting Time and Admit Card Link.

Once the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is released, a list of instructions to be followed on the exam day will also be given on hall tickets of JEE examination.

