Chennai, November 24: A schedule for JEE Advanced 2024 has been issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. On May 26, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will occur at several test locations nationwide.

The registration period will start on April 21 and run until 5 pm on April 30, 2024. The deadline for enrolled applicants to pay their fees is May 6, 2024. May 17 is the release date of the admit card, which will be available for download until May 26, 2024. JEE Main 2024: NTA Announces Exam Dates for Joint Entrance Examination; Check Schedule and Other Details Here.

The JEE Advanced 2024 test will be administered in two sessions on May 26 - Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. On May 31, 2024, copy of candidate responses will be made accessible online, and on June 2, 2024, a tentative answer key will be released.

The deadline for objections is June 3, 2024, meanwhile, on June 9, 2024, the results and final answer key will be made public. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Likely To Declare National Eligibility Test Exam Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scores and Update on Final Answer Key.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 online registration period will open on June 9 and run until June 10, 2024. On June 12, the AAT test will be given in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, June 15, 2024, will mark the announcement of the results. On June 10, 2024, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 procedure will probably start. Candidates can visit the JEE Advanced official website for further information.

