New Delhi, October 23: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Friday declared the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Result 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted on October 18. Mayank Agarwal secured the top rank in the exam, while Kavya Chopra is the all-India female topper with 98 rank.

Candidates need to login with their credentials, including their registration number, to check their scores. The IIT Kharagpur also released the cut-off marks along with the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021. Aspirants need to score above cut-off marks to qualify for the further selection process. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mahresult.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The result:

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in .

. On the home page, Click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for the AAT link

Enter the login details.

Click on submit.

The JEE Advanced AAT result will be displayed on the screen.

Check download the result.

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the result for further reference. Notably, there are no separate cut-off marks for students of any category. The exam was conducted for admission into BArch courses at three IITs - IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. This year over 41,000 students have been declared pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).