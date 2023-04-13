Mumbai, April 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination on April 15 exam can visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards. It must be noted that the JEE Main 2023 exam will be held on Saturday, April 15. UGC NET 2023 Result to Be Declared Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s How to Check.

In an official notification, the NTA said that candidates who will be appearing for the April 15 examination must download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2, April 2023 exam by visiting the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth in order to download their JEE Main Admit Card 2023. Here's the direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023.

Steps To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023:

Candidates are advised to follow the below-given steps in order to download their admit card.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or Jee Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Main Admit Card 2023" link

Enter using your login details and then click on submit

Your JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The notice also advised candidates to go through the detailed instructions available on the website as well in the Information Bulletin. The JEE Main 2023 April 15 exam will be conducted in two shifts. JKBOSE 8th Class Result 2023: Class 8 Exam Results in Jammu and Kashmir Declared at dietsrinagar.in, Know Direct Link, Merit List and How To Check Marks.

The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UGC NET or JEE Mains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).