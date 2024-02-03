New Delhi, February 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 answer key for session 1 soon. The exams for session 1 were held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024.

Candidates will be able to view and download the provisional key on the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. They need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key.

Along with the JEE Mains answer key, NTA will also release the JEE Main response sheet online. The authorities will provide a short window to challenge the provisional answer key. The final JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key will be released after evaluating the candidate's objections.

The JEE Main question paper is divided into two sections – A and B. While all the questions in section A is compulsory, some questions in section B are optional.

There will be negative markings for both section A and section B. Four marks will be allotted for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer marked.

For those questions unanswered and marked for review, no marks will be provided.

JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE main answer key 2024 link Submit the login credentials JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key will appear View and download the same

As per the past year’s trends, the provisional answer key is likely to be released today. The JEE Main 2024 result will be released on February 12, 2024.

