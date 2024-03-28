New Delhi, March 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slip for the JEE Main Session 2 exams today, March 28. Candidates can check the information on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Main Session 2 will be held from 4-12 April 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts. The exam timing for 1st shift is from 9 am -12 pm while second shift exams begin from 3-6pm.

While the city intimation slip has been released now, the JEE Main admit cards will be released three days before the start of the exams.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Here are the steps to download the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Look for the JEE Main city intimation 2024 link available on the homepage.

A login page will open on the screen.

Enter your application number and date of birth/password.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city intimation slip.

The JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2024 for the April session will include crucial details such as the examination city, date, and time. The final test venue address and additional specifics will be provided along with the release of the JEE Mains admit card for the 2024 session 2.

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card: How to Download?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

Click on the link for "JEE Main Admit Card 2024" (The link will be available closer to the exam date).

Choose the option to download the admit card using your application number and password.

Enter your application number and password and then click on 'Sign In'.

Your JEE Mains admit card session 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

The result for April session of JEE Main will be declared on April 25. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2024.

