JEE Main Admit Card 2024 Date: NTA to Release Admit Cards for Session 1 on jeemain.nta.ac.in Three Days Prior to Exam

Mumbai, January 1: JEE Main 2024 session 1 will start from January 24. The aspirants can get their admit card from jeemain.nta.ac.in. NTA said that admit cards will be out "3 days before the exam date". So, the candidates will get admit cards depending on the exam day. The aspirants must have the application number and date of birth to download it.

Before the admit cards, NTA will give the exam city information slips. Candidates will find out where their exam centre is in these slips. JEE Main exam city slips will come in the second week of January. The JEE Main Admit Card 2024 will have exam date and shift timing, reporting time exam day guidelines, and other details.

How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website of NTA on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the session 1 admit card download tab.

Enter the application number, date of birth and login.

Check and download the admit card. To appear for the JEE Main exam, candidates have to follow some guidelines at the NTA JEE Main 2024 exam centre. These guidelines will also be given in the JEE Main 2024 admit card. Accordingly, candidates should reach the exam centre early to avoid any delay. They will have to go through security checks before entering the exam hall. Candidates should bring their JEE Main admit card 2024 and a valid ID proof with them. They can use Aadhar, Passport, Voter ID, School ID/ PAN/ Driving License, etc. as ID proof. Candidates will get blank paper/rough sheets in the exam hall for calculations. Candidates should sit in the seat assigned by the authorities. Candidates cannot use any electronic devices like calculators, pagers, mobile phones, etc., in the exam centre.

