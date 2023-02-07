New Delhi, February 7: Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males. JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: NTA Releases JEE Main Session 1 Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Direct Link, Answer Key and How To Check Marks.

"The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.