Delhi, January 18: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2024 Paper I exam city intimation slip. Candidates can access the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for BE/BTech on the JEE official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To download the JEE Mains exam city slip, candidates need to provide their login credentials, including the application number and date of birth. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA to Declare Scorecard of December Exam Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

The BTech/BE or Paper I is scheduled to take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. The Paper I will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Mains Exam 2024: Exam City Slip for Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination for One Paper Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The official notice reads, “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and 01 February 2024, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has now been hosted on the official website.”

NTA JEE Mains Exam 2024: Steps To Download Advance City Slip

Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in On the home page, select JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link Candidates need to enter the login details after a new page opens Submit the details, and the advance city intimation slip will appear Review the slip and download the page Take a printout and keep a copy for future need

Candidates who encounters challenges while downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1, can reach out for assistance by calling 011-40759000 or sending an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).