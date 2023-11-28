Kashmir, November 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to begin the registrations for the Class 10 exams of 2024 from tomorrow, November 29. Students interested in registering for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams can do so by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the class 10th examination form is December 13.

Students applying for the JKBOSE Class 10 2024 examination must pay Rs 1,120 for five subjects and Rs 1,320 for extra optional subjects as application fees. The window to submit the application form with late fees will begin on December 14 and end on December 23 for Class 10, the first count of ten days. CTET January 2024 Exam: CBSE To Close Registrations for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Today, Apply Online at ctet.nic.in.

How to Register for JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2024:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in .

. Click on the JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2024 application link on the homepage.

Enter using your details and other credentials

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

On the other hand, the window will open on December 24 and close on January 2 for the Class 10 second count of ten days. It must be noted that the registrations for JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 will start on Saturday, December 2. The last date to register for classes 11th and 12th exams is December 16. UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip for National Eligibility Test Examination Likely To Be Released This Week, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education, Haryana, closed the registration process for the Haryana Board Exam 2024 on November 24. Schools can register for the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations through the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in.

