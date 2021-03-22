Ladakh, March 22: The Higher Secondary Class 12th annual results for the Leh division have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at its official website. Students can check results online on jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can check their score by logging into the exam portal using their roll numbers. JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2020 For Kashmir Division Declared at Official Website - jkbose.ac.in, 82% Students Pass.

Notably, the JKBOSE had declared the results for the Kashmir division for class 12 was declared on March 8. Meanwhile, class 12 results for the Jammu division were declared by the board in January this year. The result of the summer zone was declared on June 28, 2020. JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared Online for Kashmir Division at jkbose.ac.in; Here is How You Can Check & Download the Result.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Click on the link - “Result of Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Leh”.

Students should enter their roll number and click on "View Result".

The JKBOSE Class 12 result for the Leh division will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to download the result and take its print out for future reference.

The result of Class 10 exams for the Jammu division- winter zone was announced on February 20, 2021. In the results for class 12 Kashmir division, girls outshined boys by securing top ranks.

