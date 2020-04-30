JNUEE 2020: NTA Extends Deadline of JNU Entrance Exam Application Form Till May 15 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, April 30: Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE 2020. The deadline has been extended till May 15, 2020 in view of the lockdown in the country and the coronavirus situation. UGC Issues Guidelines for New Academic Calendar, University Exams in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The students' union had requested the JNU administration to extend the lockdown. "This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNU EE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best," JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said. JNU Takes Digital Route to Start Mid-Semester Exams Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

JNU Entrance Exam Application Form Deadline Extended:

This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNU EE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best. pic.twitter.com/fx9NtRMGoo — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 30, 2020

For further details on the application process, students can refer to Information Bullettin on the NTA-JNU website (www.ntajnu.nic.in) and the E-prospectus/Syllabus on the JNU website (www.jnu.ac.in/admission).

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 33,050 on Thursday after 1,718 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 1,074, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.