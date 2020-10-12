Thiruvananthapuram, October 12: Kerala has become the first state of India to have introduced high-tech classrooms in all its government-run schools. Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced all public schools in the state have become completely digital. He also announced the successful completion of the high-tech classroom project, which was launched on January 21, 2018. KITE Victers Channel Broadcasts Online Classes 'First Bell' for Students in Kerala as Academic Year 2020-21 Begins.

Financially aided by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB), the high-tech classroom project is implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The project is a part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. Under the project, over 3.74 lakh digital equipments were distributed in 16,027 schools across Kerala. Kerala Girl Gets Appreciation from PM Modi for Singing Himachali Folk Song.

The programme was kicked on July 5 last year. In the first phase, 45,000 high-tech classrooms were readied for classes 8 to 12 in 4,752 government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools. Besides, high-tech labs were set up for classes 1 to 7 in 11,275 primary and upper primary schools. Apart from KIIFB fund, the asset development funds of MLAs, MPs and local government funds were also utilized for the project.

