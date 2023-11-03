Bengaluru, November 3: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association on Friday, November 3, released the admit card for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com.

It must be noted that candidates will be able to download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. This year, the Karnataka KMAT examination will be held on Sunday, November 5. Candidates must note that the duration of the KMAT examination will be 2 hours.

How to Download Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com .

. Click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2023 examination will be conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association). The KMAT exam will be conducted for admission to 189 plus AICTE-approved university-affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka.



