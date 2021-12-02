New Delhi, December 2: The Kerala Public Service Commission released the result of Common Preliminary Examination held for the post of Woman Police Constable (Woman Police Battalion) on Thursday. The list of candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the Category wise Common Main Examination (Plus Two Level) has been uploaded on the official website of the commission at keralapsc.gov.in. The Common Preliminary Examination was held on April 10 and 14, 2021. AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

According to an official notification in this regard, "The marks secured in the Common Preliminary Examination Plus Two level by the candidate will be considered only for ascertaining the eligibility to appear for the final exam and will not be considered for the purpose of final ranking and shall not have any relevance while preparing the Rank List for the post." Scroll down to know how to check the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Woman Police Constable. Mizoram TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at mbse.edu.in.

Here Is How To Check The List Of Shortlisted Candidates:

Visit the official website of the commission at keralapsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on 'Results' tab then on 'Short List'

Here click on the link that says 'Woman Police Constable (Woman Police Battalion)(SR from ST only) - Police (Kerala Police subordinate Services) - (COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION - TWELTH LEVEL)'

Check your roll number

Download and take a print out of the result

The notification adds, "Inclusion of register numbers in this list is purely provisional. This inclusion does not confer any right on the candidate for inclusion in the Ranked list to be prepared on the basis of the Main Examination." It should be noted that the commission reserves the right to reject the candidature of a person if any of the documents is found to be defective.

