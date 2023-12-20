Bengaluru, December 20: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for the KSET Exam 2023 till today, December 20. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test examination or KSET Exam 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per an official announcement on the website, the submission of the online application for the KSET 2023 exam has been extended till December 20 at 5 pm. Candidates can also pay the application fees till noon on Thursday, December 21. Bihar STET 2024 Registration Begins At bsebstet.com, Know How to Apply For Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test.

How to Apply for the KSET 2023 Exam:

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the KSET 2023 registration link.

A new page will open.

Enter using your details and other credentials.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

To apply for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test examination, candidates belonging to General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB and other state candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The application fee for Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender candidates is Rs 700. HTET 2023 Exam Result Out at bseh.org.in: Results of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know How To Check Scores.

The KSET 2023 exam was scheduled to take place on December 31; however, the exam was postponed. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test examination will now be held on January 13, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).