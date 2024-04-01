Mumbai, April 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has initiated the application process for admissions to Classes 1 to 12 for the academic session 2024-25. Registration for Class 1 admission commenced today, April 1 and will continue until April 15. Moreover, registration for Class 11 admission is slated to begin ten days after the announcement of Class 10 board exam results. Offline registrations for classes 2 and above have commenced and will conclude on April 10. KVS has introduced a new admission portal https://kvsangathan.nic.in to streamline the process across all 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

For parents seeking admission for their children in Nursery (Balvatika) levels 1, 2, and 3, offline registrations are currently underway at respective schools since April 1. Eligibility criteria dictate that children must be between three and six years old as of March 31, 2024, to qualify for admission to Balvatika levels. KVS has allocated reservation quotas, with 15 per cent of seats reserved for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and 27 per cent for OBC categories, ensuring inclusivity in the admission process. CUET UG 2024 Registration: NTA Extends Application Deadline Till April 5.

How to Apply for KVS Admission 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Access the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in. Navigate to Registration Link: On the homepage, click on the registration link provided. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Announces Class 10 Results; Overall Pass Percentage 82.91. Enter Details: Fill in basic information and parent details, and select preferred schools. Upload Documents: Ensure all required documents, including birth certificate, SC/ST/OBC certificate (if applicable), residential certificate, and parent's service certificate, are uploaded. Payment of Fees: Pay the necessary registration fees through the online portal. Submission and Download: After completing the form, submit it online and download a copy for future reference.

The online registration for Class 1 admission will close on April 15, 2024, at 5 PM. Applicants must ensure that the minimum age criterion of six years as of March 31, 2024, is met for Class 1 admission. Furthermore, detailed information regarding admissions for Class 2 and above can be accessed on the Vidyalaya websites, with registrations permitted based on available vacancies. As per the admission schedule, provisional lists of selected and waitlisted candidates will be released on April 19, April 29, and May 8, 2024, respectively, for Class 1 admissions. For further inquiries or clarifications regarding KVS Admission 2024, interested individuals are encouraged to refer to the official website of KVS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).