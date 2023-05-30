Mumbai, May 30: Today, May 29, 2023, will likely see the release of the MAH MBA CET Results. However, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has not yet made the official date public. Candidates will be able to view their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website once the date and time for the results are revealed.

The link for the MAH MBA CET results will activate soon. Candidates who took the test on the 25th, 26th, and 6th of May 2023 will be able to receive their MAH CET MBA Result 2023 by entering their application number and password. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE To Declare Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Candidates who pass the entrance test are qualified to sign up for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and take the MAH CET. It is advised to often check the SCET Cell website for the most recent information about counselling.

Steps To Check MAH MBA CET Result 2023

Visit mahacet.org to see the official webpage. Select the link for the MAH MBA CET Results 2023. Fill in the necessary information on the page. Your MAH MBA CET result for 2023 will appear. Check your results and print them down for future use.The MAH MBA CET test was held on March 25 and 26, 2023, and candidates will soon be able to view their MAH CET MBA Result 2023 on May 6, 2023. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon. The test took 150 minutes to complete in an online setting. Multiple choice objective-style questions are included in the Maharashtra MBA CET.

